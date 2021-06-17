GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 40,688.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,936 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 195,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 128,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,497 shares during the last quarter. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.24 and a beta of 2.91. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.22.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. GrowGeneration’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

