Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 144,470 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,470 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 398,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXL. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $11.67 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

