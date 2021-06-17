Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 111,329 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 3,518.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,329 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Alcoa worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 165,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Alcoa by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter.

AA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

Shares of AA opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.24 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.07. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 over the last 90 days.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

