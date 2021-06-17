CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,503,000 after purchasing an additional 233,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $114.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.48. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

