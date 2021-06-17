Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) CEO Daniel R. Chard Sells 7,079 Shares

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 7,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.12, for a total transaction of $1,990,048.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $39,210,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MED opened at $272.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.65.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 31.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

