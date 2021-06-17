CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 13,835 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 37,012 shares during the period.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99.

