PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,792,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 284.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after acquiring an additional 279,104 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG opened at $174.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.61. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.14 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

