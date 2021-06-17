Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will post $55.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $56.70 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $52.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $224.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.39 million to $230.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $234.96 million, with estimates ranging from $226.31 million to $247.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

IRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRT opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.