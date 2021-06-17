iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Holdings Cut by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,658 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 311,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter.

OEF opened at $192.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.68. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.89 and a 12-month high of $193.47.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

