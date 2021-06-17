UBS Group AG Decreases Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $13,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $153.93 on Thursday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.19.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

