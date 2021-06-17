Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,002,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.59% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $129,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.46. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,105.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,407 shares of company stock valued at $266,654 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

