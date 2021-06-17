UBS Group AG Purchases 42,682 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,682 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Essential Utilities worth $14,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $1,063,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,818,000 after purchasing an additional 934,948 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.53. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $49.36.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

