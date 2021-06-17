Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss Sells 40,000 Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$12.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.52. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$45.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.0116045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDO has been the subject of several research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.50.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

