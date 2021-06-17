Phillip G. Febbo Sells 1,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $445.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

