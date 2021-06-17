Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) to “Buy”

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $83.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.33. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.43.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $444,059.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,205.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $32,631.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,550.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,540 shares of company stock worth $4,586,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth $14,471,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 248,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

