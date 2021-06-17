iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the May 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 258,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 13.60% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

