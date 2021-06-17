Short Interest in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Expands By 27.0%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 395,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the May 13th total of 311,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
LTRN opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64. Lantern Pharma has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.27.
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Lantern Pharma will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Lantern Pharma
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.
