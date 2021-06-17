Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 527,400 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the May 13th total of 416,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

