Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 491,737 shares.The stock last traded at $5.35 and had previously closed at $5.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VNTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.52.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.90.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,986,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $8,275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,312,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 137,236 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 754,832 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.