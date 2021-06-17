Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Up 3.7%

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s share price rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.80 and last traded at $49.66. Approximately 15,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 412,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 2.01.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

