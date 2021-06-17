Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Down 7.1%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 84,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,635,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canaan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.41 and a beta of 4.24.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAN. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

