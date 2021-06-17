Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.22 and last traded at $39.32. 34,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,205,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17.
In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 44.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after buying an additional 373,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.