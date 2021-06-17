Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.22 and last traded at $39.32. 34,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,205,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 44.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after buying an additional 373,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.