Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.98

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.98 and last traded at C$8.98, with a volume of 647623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, March 19th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,478.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

