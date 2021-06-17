UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $15,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BST. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth $7,120,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,997,000 after buying an additional 43,611 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 40.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth $721,000.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.63. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $62.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

