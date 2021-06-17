Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,759 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.57% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $15,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 264,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,009,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 86,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,441,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PNQI opened at $243.35 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $170.20 and a one year high of $264.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.21.

