Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

In other news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CENT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $55.55 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.