Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.31% of Vista Outdoor worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after acquiring an additional 367,144 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 112,337 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $31,861,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,203,000 after acquiring an additional 810,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

NYSE VSTO opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

