Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.78 Million Stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 2,231.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,453 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,716,000 after buying an additional 404,898 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth $951,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $591,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

SLQT stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.38.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

