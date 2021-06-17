Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 40,443 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 23.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40,443 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.95. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

