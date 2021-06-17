UBS Group AG Has $16.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $16,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIOO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,699,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000.

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $209.47 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $118.45 and a twelve month high of $213.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.20.

