Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.81 Million Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXG. Citigroup boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $3,258,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,622.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total transaction of $261,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,726.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,235 shares of company stock worth $43,001,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics stock opened at $192.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.08. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.37 and a 12 month high of $203.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

