Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $8.50 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,621 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of CF Industries worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after buying an additional 2,511,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after buying an additional 981,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,986,000 after buying an additional 517,704 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after buying an additional 347,718 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 276.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 442,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after buying an additional 325,194 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

NYSE:CF opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.