Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $8.91 Million Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 384,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Xerox were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 56.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,207,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Xerox by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,625,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $176,845,000 after acquiring an additional 628,533 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on XRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

XRX stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.