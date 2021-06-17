Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,143 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,143 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Masimo worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Masimo by 37.3% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 127.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Masimo by 43.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 573,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,737,000 after buying an additional 174,134 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $224.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

