Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $698,000 Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 380.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 162,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,083 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 30.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,673,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,420,000 after acquiring an additional 385,997 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 44.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 667,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 204,888 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDS opened at $24.07 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.70.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 36.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

