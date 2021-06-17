Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

AWK stock opened at $158.47 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.67 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

