Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FREE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SCW Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 1,842,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,082,000 after buying an additional 966,781 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 8.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 908,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter worth about $11,420,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 49.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after buying an additional 223,336 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. Research analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
About Whole Earth Brands
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
