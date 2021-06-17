Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.54

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.54 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 2106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THRY shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.95.
In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $475,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 42,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $882,762.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,366 shares of company stock worth $2,293,879. Corporate insiders own 62.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
