Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.54

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.54 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 2106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THRY shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.95.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $475,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 42,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $882,762.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,366 shares of company stock worth $2,293,879. Corporate insiders own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

