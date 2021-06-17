Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berry in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $554.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. Analysts expect that Berry will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

