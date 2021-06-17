Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

AAP stock opened at $196.92 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.90 and a 12 month high of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

