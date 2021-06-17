Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,900 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,011,000 after acquiring an additional 355,860 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 101.3% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after acquiring an additional 186,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $107.95 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

