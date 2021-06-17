Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 170.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DexCom were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $283,445,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after buying an additional 451,362 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $91,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.35.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,317 shares of company stock worth $20,044,335. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom stock opened at $403.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $376.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

