Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Lowered by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Twilio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.64.

Twilio stock opened at $334.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.69. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.56 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total transaction of $17,328,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,023 shares of company stock valued at $47,820,613 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.