Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 508,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after buying an additional 986,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.53 million, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 3.22. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

