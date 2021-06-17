Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC opened at $190.11 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

