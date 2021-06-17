Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 8,793 Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 687,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marchex were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHX opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.81. Marchex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

MCHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

