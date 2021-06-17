AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,092 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of AC Immune worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 115,509 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 1,225.6% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. 25.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACIU stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. AC Immune SA has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.76.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AC Immune SA will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACIU shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

