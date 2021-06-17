Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 6,303 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 524.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $292.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.25. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $296.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.75.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.