Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 30,462 Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDACU. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $470,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $498,000.

SDACU opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

