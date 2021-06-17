Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 340 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ABB were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in ABB by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ABB by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in ABB by 2,344.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in ABB by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ABB in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

ABB stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.06. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $35.28.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

